Ambassador Khalid pays farewell call on Wang Yi

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Ambassador to China , Ambassador Masood Khalid paid a farewell call on China 's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Saturday.

In his remarks, Ambassador Khalid emphasized the singular honour of having represented Pakistan in China, a close friend, trusted partner and good neighbor.

The Ambassador conveyed his gratitude for the continued support Pakistan had received from the leadership, government and people of China.

It was a matter of satisfaction, the Ambassador noted, that Pakistan-China cooperation had expanded steadily in recent years and entered a new phase with the advent of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership for Shared Future in the New Era.

He also expressed satisfaction over the progress CPEC has made in recent years.

State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi thanked the Ambassador for his contributions to the Pakistan-China partnership.

As time tested partners who had always stood shoulder to shoulder, the State Councillor added, China would continue to promote its cooperation with Pakistan in all areas.

Both sides noted that Pakistan-China friendship has served the cause of peace and stability in the region, and would continue to bring benefits to the peoples of both countries.