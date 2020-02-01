UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Khalilzad Discussed U.S. Efforts To Facilitate A Political Settlement To End The War In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:12 PM

Ambassador Khalilzad discussed U.S. efforts to facilitate a political settlement to end the war in Afghanistan

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on January 31

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st February, 2020) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on January 31. In his meetings with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and other government officials, Ambassador Khalilzad discussed U.S.

efforts to facilitate a political settlement to end the war in Afghanistan. He welcomed Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to support a reduction in violence that will pave the way for a U.S.-Taliban agreement, intra-Afghan negotiations, and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in support of a sustainable peace.

Ambassador Khalilzad also continued to emphasize the economic and security benefits that a lasting peace can bring to the region.

