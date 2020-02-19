Ambassador Khalilzad’s Visit To Pakistan

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on February 17-18

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on February 17-18. He spoke at a UNHCR-sponsored conference marking 40 years of Pakistan’s support to Afghan refugees and met with UN Secretary General Guterres to discuss the Afghan peace process.

He also held meetings with Prime Minister Khan, Foreign Minister Qureshi, Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa, and other senior officials to discuss U.S. efforts to facilitate a political settlement to end the war in Afghanistan.

He welcomed Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to support a reduction in violence that will pave the way for a U.S.-Taliban agreement, intra-Afghan negotiations, and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in support of a sustainable peace.