Ambassador Khan expresses hope for further enhancement of Russian-Pak energy cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to the Russian Federation Shafqat Ali Khan on Thursday said that relations between the two countries have been developing positively for many years, including in the energy issues, and expressed the hope for further strengthening of energy cooperation.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov held a working meeting with Ambassador Khan in connection with his completion of tenure in Russia, a press release said.

The Russian minister thanked Shafqat Ali Khan for fruitful cooperation in the field of energy, as well as for the work carried out within the framework of the Russian-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission, co-chaired by Nikolai Shulginov.

"Over the years of our joint work, much has been done, including thanks to your deep understanding of the specifics of Russian-Pakistani cooperation.

We look forward to a further productive energy dialogue between Russia and Pakistan," Nikolai Shulginov was quoted as saying.

The two sides also discussed key issues of the current bilateral energy cooperation. In particular, the Russian minister noted that it was necessary to accelerate the creation of a working group for the preparation and further implementation of a comprehensive plan for the development of the gas industry in Pakistan.

Nikolay Shulginov further stressed that Russia was interested in holding multilateral negotiations with the participation of the Pakistani side to work out issues on the international transport corridor.