UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Masood, AJK President Resolve To Intensify Efforts To Raise Kashmir Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Ambassador Masood, AJK President resolve to intensify efforts to raise Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 08 (APP) ::Pakistan's ambassador to the United States Sardar Masood Khan called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the President House at Jammu Kashmir House in Islamabad on Tuesday, AJK President Office said.

The two discussed in detail the issues of mutual concern, particularly the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Voicing their serious concerns over the simmering situation in the IIOJK, they agreed to intensify efforts to raise the Kashmir issue at international level and expose atrocities being committed by the Indian forces against helpless Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Jammu United States Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seekin ..

UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seeking Probe Into Nord Stream Blast ..

1 hour ago
 Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord St ..

Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord Streams Were Attacked - Reports

1 hour ago
 Yellen Says Climate Change to Be Source of Shocks ..

Yellen Says Climate Change to Be Source of Shocks to Financial System in Coming ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Olena Zelenska; directs $4 ..

UAE President receives Olena Zelenska; directs $4 million of humanitarian aid to ..

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return soon, lead party in upcomin ..

Nawaz Sharif to return soon, lead party in upcoming election: Ali Gohar

1 hour ago
 French President honours Dubai Police Commander-in ..

French President honours Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.