Open Menu

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul Discuss Ways To Strengthen Pak-US Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 22, 2023 | 12:47 PM

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

Michael McCaul says the more trade and economic investment we can have together, the closer the ties between our two nations.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2023) Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul has said that economic alliance between United States and Pakistan would bring the two countries closer to each other.

He was talking to media person after attending BBQ Reception and Mango Festival, hosted by Ambassador Masood Khan at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington.

Michael McCaul said the more trade and economic investment we can have together, the closer the ties between our two nations. He added that we have a security alliance, a security partnership, but we also need to have an economic alliance and that would draw our two countries together.”

The Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee said we always want Pakistan and United States to be friends.

Referring to Afghanistan, the issue of refugees and the menace of terrorism, he said it is in our best interests to have a strong alliance and be strong partners with Pakistan.

Congressman McCaul termed the quality and taste of Pakistani mangoes as the finest and the best.

It is pertinent to mention here that The House Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States is responsible for oversight and legislation relating to foreign assistance; national security developments affecting foreign policy; strategic planning and agreements; arms control and disarmament issues; the United States Agency for International Development; the Foreign Assistance Act; public diplomacy, including international communication, information policy, international education, and cultural programs; and other important matters.

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

Later, Pakistan Ambassador to the US Masood Khan held a meeting with Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul at the Embassy in Washington.

They discussed ways to strengthen Pak-US ties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Education Washington Mango Alliance United States Sardar Masood Khan Media Refugee Best

Recent Stories

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

13 minutes ago
 FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

13 hours ago
Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

13 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

13 hours ago
 PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

13 hours ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

13 hours ago
 Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test afte ..

Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test after Bairstow runs riot

13 hours ago
 US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington S ..

US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington Still Interested in New START T ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan