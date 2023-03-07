UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Masood Khan Calls On AJK President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Ambassador Masood Khan calls on AJK President

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States of America Sardar Masood Khan called on President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House, Islamabad on Tuesday.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States of America Sardar Masood Khan called on President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House, Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to the AJK President's office, they discussed in detail the issues of mutual concern, particularly the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Voicing their serious concerns over the simmering situation in the IIOJK, they agreed to intensify efforts to raise the Kashmir issue at the international level and expose atrocities being committed by Indian forces against helpless Kashmiris.

