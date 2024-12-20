Open Menu

Ambassador Masood Khan, Former President Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) To Preside Over Conference On Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 07:18 PM

Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and former Ambassador to the United States, will preside over a conference on the "Issue of Kashmir and Its Permanent Solution in Real Aspects," said the Network for Human Rights and Justice (NHRJ)

The NHRJ said in a press release that the conference is scheduled to take place on 4th February 2025 in Islamabad and will bring together intellectuals, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss the enduring issue of Kashmir and explore viable solutions for a lasting peace in the region.

A delegation from NHRJ, comprising Rasheed Ahmad Chughtai, Zulqarnain Sulari, Ch Riaz Ahmad, and Raja Azmat, met with Ambassador Masood Khan to formally present the invitation.

This conference is expected to provide a robust platform to address the complex dimensions of the Kashmir issue and propose actionable recommendations for its resolution in accordance with regional stability and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The NHRJ expresses its deepest appreciation to Ambassador Masood Khan for his unwavering commitment to the cause of Kashmir and his willingness to contribute to this critical dialogue.

