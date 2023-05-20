Ambassador Masood, US leaders discuss Pak-US relations

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both the sides have discussed ways to work on Pak-US relations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has held a meeting with Senator Dan Sullivan in Washington.

This was stated by the Ambassador in a tweet.

They discussed ways to strengthen Pak-US relations.

The ambassador said that Senator Dan Sullivan knows Pakistan and the region well.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador also held a meeting with Ambassador Dan Feldman. He has held top leadership positions to lead the world on climate change as well as peace and security.

They also discussed ways to work on Pak-US relations.