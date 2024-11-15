Open Menu

Ambassador Meets Palestinian Students At UHS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Mr. Zuhair Darzaid visited the University of Health Sciences (UHS), here on Friday

The purpose of the visit was to meet Palestinian students currently enrolled in various medical and dental colleges across Punjab.

The purpose of the visit was to meet Palestinian students currently enrolled in various medical and dental colleges across Punjab.

During the visit, UHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore emphasised the deep emotional connection between the people of Pakistan and Palestine. He highlighted that 30 Palestinian students are presently pursuing medical and dental education in Punjab. He assured full support for facilitating postgraduate admissions for Palestinian students.

In his remarks, Ambassador Darzaid expressed gratitude for the solidarity shown by the Pakistani government and its citizens against Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Addressing the students in Arabic, he described Pakistan as a second home for Palestinians, bound by a relationship of love and brotherhood.

He urged the students to work diligently, complete their degrees successfully, and contribute to the development of their homeland, which is in dire need of their expertise.

The ambassador thanked Prof. Rathore for the university’s efforts in ensuring the well-being of Palestinian students and encouraged the students to respect and cherish their Pakistani peers. He added that the support extended by UHS reflects the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

Later, the Palestinian delegation and the UHS Vice Chancellor engaged in discussions with the students, addressing their concerns. Prof. Rathore assured the students that their issues would be resolved on a priority basis.

The visit concluded with the exchange of mementos. Ambassador Darzaid presented commemorative scarves bearing the image of Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Vice Chancellor and other officials.

