Ambassador Meets Participants At European Diplomatic Academy
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Pakistan’s ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Monday met a group of participants of the European Diplomatic Academy and delivered a speech
During her talk, the ambassador highlighted the existing contours of dynamics in South Asia.
She discussed pathways to engagement and role of international community for prospects for peace and prosperity in South Asia.
