Ambassador Moazzam Khan Eulogizes Late Prince Philip's Contributions

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner for Pakistan in United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Saturday said that late Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was held in high esteem by the people of Pakistan due to his affection and love for Pakistanis.

In an interview with Sky news UK, ambassador Khan expressed condolences to the queen, the royal family and the people of UK over the sad demise of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 99.

The ambassador said that late prince had visited Pakistan during 1961 and 1997. Pakistan lost a sincere friend as he had been patron in chief of Pakistan society since 1953 and retained this position for over 63 years.

"Prince Philip had a special love and affection for the people of Pakistan and in the same way, people of Pakistan held him in high esteem," he added.

Ambassador Khan further said that late prince had also taken special interest in promoting UK-Pak bilateral ties.

"He was a figure everybody knows in Pakistan," he told Sky News.

About Duke of Edinburgh programme for youth, ambassador said the young people in Pakistan had largely benefited from this scheme and would continue to take benefit from it.

The Duke was a prominent supporter of over 140 charities and welfare activities throughout the world.

