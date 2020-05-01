UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Moin Holds Virtual Meeting With Pak Journalists

Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:13 PM

Ambassador Moin holds virtual meeting with Pak journalists

Pakistan's Ambassador to France Moin ul Haque on Firday held a virtual meeting with France-based Pakistani journalists to apprise them of various steps taken to provide relief and assistance to the Pakistani community members affected by the coronavirus epidemic

PARIS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) , Pakistan's Ambassador to France Moin ul Haque on Firday held a virtual meeting with France-based Pakistani journalists to apprise them of various steps taken to provide relief and assistance to the Pakistani community members affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

The ambassador informed the journalists about the Government of Pakistan's policy regarding operation of special flights to bring back home stranded Pakistanis worldwide and transportation of dead bodies from abroad to Pakistan, said a press release.

As the two issues pertained to France also, Ambassador Moin assured the community that the embassy had taken them up with the authorities concerned for an early resolution.

He urged the community to donate generously in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for COVID 19 to help the government in providing relief to the vulnerable segments of the society during the epidemic.

He called upon the Pakistan community in France to raise their voice against the brutal repression of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stigmatization of Muslims in India during the coronavirus epidemic.

The ambassador also reassured the community that the embassy stood by them in the difficult times.

