Ambassador Moin launches stamps marking 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic ties

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque along with senior officials from the Embassy and China Postal Group on Friday launched a pair of commemorative stamps to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China at a special ceremony held at the Jianguomen Post Office in the city's diplomatic quarter.

The stamps jointly designed by China Post and Pakistan Post, feature the sister-ports of Gwadar in Pakistan's Balochistan province and Zhuhai in China's Guangdong province. Sister-city relations between Gwadar and Zhuhai were established in 2015, during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin noted that the stamps were an invaluable chronicle of the seven splendid decades of the 'Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership', and signified their unique and ironclad friendship.

The choice of Gwadar and Zhuhai, he said, reflected the steadily expanding friendship and cooperation between the governments and peoples of Pakistan and China along the road to shared prosperity through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The ceremony was also attended by social-sector organizations, media and stamp collectors, who participated in a lucky draw to receive stamps signed by the ambassador.