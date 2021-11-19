UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque held a meeting with Cheng Guoping, External Security Commissioner of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides held extensive discussions on overall ties between Pakistan and China and also exchanged views for further strengthening security, economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

In his remarks, Cheng Guoping said that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron-brothers.

Expressing satisfaction at the steady momentum of bilateral relations and high-level exchanges, Cheng Guoping said that China always accorded a special priority to Pakistan in its foreign relations and would continue to play its role for Pakistan's prosperity and progress.

Ambassador Moin appreciated Cheng's services for strengthening friendship between the two countries.

He added that establishment of friendly relations between provinces and regions of two countries would help to augment the growth of overall relations and open new horizons for expanding bilateral relations in diverse areas of cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides also agreed to continue coordination on security and counter-terrorism situation in Afghanistan.

