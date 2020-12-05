UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassador Moin Ul Haque Invites Enterprises From Macao SAR To Invest In CPEC Projects

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 01:33 PM

Ambassador Moin ul Haque invites enterprises from Macao SAR to invest in CPEC projects

Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque invited enterprises from Macao to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, especially under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque invited enterprises from Macao to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, especially under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He made this offer in a meeting with Ms. Wang Dong, Acting Commissioner of the Liaison Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Macao Special Administrative Region.

Ms.

Wang briefed the ambassador about Macao's economic transformation and diversification plans and also welcomed Pakistan to strengthen cooperation in high-tech sectors including information and communications technology (ICT), planetary sciences and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and exchanges between Pakistan and the Macao SAR, especially in view of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan in 2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China CPEC Saudi Arabia Riyals From

Recent Stories

Elections for Major Islamabad on Dec 28: ECP

2 minutes ago

National COVID positivity spikes at 7.59 percent; ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Registers New Single-Day Record of 28,782 C ..

9 minutes ago

New body of Pharmacy Council of Pakistan takes oat ..

9 minutes ago

California Certifies US Election Result Giving Bid ..

9 minutes ago

No protest will be there if PTI announces to step ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.