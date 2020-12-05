Ambassador Moin ul Haque invites enterprises from Macao SAR to invest in CPEC projects

Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque invited enterprises from Macao to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, especially under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque invited enterprises from Macao to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, especially under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He made this offer in a meeting with Ms. Wang Dong, Acting Commissioner of the Liaison Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Macao Special Administrative Region.

Ms.

Wang briefed the ambassador about Macao's economic transformation and diversification plans and also welcomed Pakistan to strengthen cooperation in high-tech sectors including information and communications technology (ICT), planetary sciences and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and exchanges between Pakistan and the Macao SAR, especially in view of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan in 2021.