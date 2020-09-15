Ambassador Moin Ul Haque meets Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui

Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui here Tueesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui here Tueesday.

Vice Foreign Minister Luo welcomed Ambassador Moin Ul Haque's assumption of office in China.

Both sides exchanged in-depth views on China-Pakistan relations, regional situation and other topics.

Following the meeting, a ceremony was held to sign the Protocol for the Exchange of the Instruments of Ratification of the Treaty between Pakistan and China on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons.

Senior officials from the Embassy of Pakistan and Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present.