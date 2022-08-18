UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Moin Ul Haque Receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Ambassador Moin ul Haque receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque was granted Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's third highest civil award in recognition of outstanding services during his meritorious diplomatic career

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) ::Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque was granted Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's third highest civil award in recognition of outstanding services during his meritorious diplomatic career.

" I am humbled. I thank the Honorable President, the Government, and the Ministry for this Award. Indeed, a personal honor, but I dedicate it to my family, Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP), and my institution. Anything and Everything for Pakistan," the ambassador tweets.

Ambassador Haque joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1987, and has served in France, Sri Lanka, Canada, and Turkey.

In 2013, he was appointed Director General (Europe), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and later assumed the position of Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chinese President, Xi Jinping made his first state visit to Pakistan from April 20 to 21, 2015, Ambassador Haque, then chief of protocol, led his team to welcome the 'historic visit' of a highly esteemed guest.

He remained Ambassador of Pakistan to France and accredited to Principality of Monaco from 2017 to 2020.

As the Pakistan Ambassador to China, he assumed the charge in 2020, where he handled the COVID-19 situation, and arranged successful visits of the top leadership of Pakistan.

Last year, both Pakistan and China celebrated seven decades of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Ambassador Haque, led his team at the Pakistan Embassy to organize more than 140 events to celebrate diplomatic ties between the two all-weather friends in a befitting manner.

It is worth mentioning that President, Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan Civil Awards on 253 Pakistani citizens as well as Chinese citizens on the occasion of the 75th Diamond Jubilee Anniversary of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sri Lanka Europe Turkey China Canada France Visit Monaco April 2017 2015 2020 Family From Government Top Xi Jinping Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PACF hands over 25 tons of food items to support A ..

PACF hands over 25 tons of food items to support Afghan people

1 minute ago
 DC cancels permit for tinted glass vehicles

DC cancels permit for tinted glass vehicles

1 minute ago
 Strict action initiated against land grabbers in C ..

Strict action initiated against land grabbers in Cholistan

1 minute ago
 US Navy's Largest Destroyer Squadron Receives New ..

US Navy's Largest Destroyer Squadron Receives New Leader Amid Taiwan Tensions - ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt decides to allocate Rs 20 bln for reha ..

Punjab govt decides to allocate Rs 20 bln for rehabilitation of flood-hit areas: ..

7 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Sends Note of Protest to ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Sends Note of Protest to Estonia Over Memorials Dismant ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.