Ambassador Moin ul Haque receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) ::Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque was granted Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's third highest civil award in recognition of outstanding services during his meritorious diplomatic career.

" I am humbled. I thank the Honorable President, the Government, and the Ministry for this Award. Indeed, a personal honor, but I dedicate it to my family, Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP), and my institution. Anything and Everything for Pakistan," the ambassador tweets.

Ambassador Haque joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1987, and has served in France, Sri Lanka, Canada, and Turkey.

In 2013, he was appointed Director General (Europe), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and later assumed the position of Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chinese President, Xi Jinping made his first state visit to Pakistan from April 20 to 21, 2015, Ambassador Haque, then chief of protocol, led his team to welcome the 'historic visit' of a highly esteemed guest.

He remained Ambassador of Pakistan to France and accredited to Principality of Monaco from 2017 to 2020.

As the Pakistan Ambassador to China, he assumed the charge in 2020, where he handled the COVID-19 situation, and arranged successful visits of the top leadership of Pakistan.

Last year, both Pakistan and China celebrated seven decades of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Ambassador Haque, led his team at the Pakistan Embassy to organize more than 140 events to celebrate diplomatic ties between the two all-weather friends in a befitting manner.

It is worth mentioning that President, Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan Civil Awards on 253 Pakistani citizens as well as Chinese citizens on the occasion of the 75th Diamond Jubilee Anniversary of the country.