UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Munir Akram Discusses Situation In Afghanistan With New UN Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Ambassador Munir Akram discusses situation in Afghanistan with new UN envoy

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram met Roza Otunbayeva of Kyrgyzstan, the new Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Afghanistan and the Head of UN Assistance Mission (UNAMA) in the country on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram met Roza Otunbayeva of Kyrgyzstan, the new Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Afghanistan and the Head of UN Assistance Mission (UNAMA) in the country on Thursday.

Ms. Otunbayeva succeeded Deborah Lyons of Canada.

According to a press release of the Pakistan Mission, Ambassador Akram congratulated Ms. Otunbayeva on her appointment and reviewed the current situation in Afghanistan, which is under the Taliban rule since August last year.

He also discussed with her UNAMA's important role in providing humanitarian and economic support to Afghanistan and overcoming its current challenges.

In a speech to the UN Security Council on Wednesday, the Pakistani envoy urged the international community to respond positively to the Secretary-General's appeal for $4.

2 billion in humanitarian and economic assistance to Afghanistan and release the country's financial reserves to revive its banking system.

The early resumption of reconstruction activities and implementation of regional connectivity projects with central Asia, as well as the extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan can provide a pathway to economic growth and stabilization in the country, he said, adding tat Afghanistan's frozen national reserves should be released and channeled through Afghan institutions. Doing so can contribute to reviving the Afghan economy and its banking system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Canada Kyrgyzstan August Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Erdogan Expresses Condolences to Putin Over Terror ..

Erdogan Expresses Condolences to Putin Over Terrorist Attack at Izhevsk School - ..

1 minute ago
 Kremlin to annex more Ukraine territories at cerem ..

Kremlin to annex more Ukraine territories at ceremony Friday

1 minute ago
 President calls upon business community to explore ..

President calls upon business community to explore new opportunities, adopt inno ..

1 minute ago
 280 more dengue cases reported during 24 hrs

280 more dengue cases reported during 24 hrs

1 minute ago
 Poland Imposes Sanctions on Gazprom Export With As ..

Poland Imposes Sanctions on Gazprom Export With Asset Freeze - Interior Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Nord Stream AG to Begin Assessing Damage to Nord S ..

Nord Stream AG to Begin Assessing Damage to Nord Stream After Receiving Permits

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.