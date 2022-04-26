- Home
Ambassador Munir Akram Expresses 'deep' Sorrow At 3 Chinese Nationals' Death In Deadly Attack In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 08:45 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, expressed his "deep anguish and sorrow" over the death of three Chinese nationals in a cowardly terrorist attack in Karachi on Tuesday.
"These terrorists are sponsored by our enemies who are desperate to break the iron friendship between China and Pakistan," he said in a condolence message to his Chinese counterpart, Zhang Jun.
"They will never succeed," Ambassador Akram added.
The three "Chinese brothers and sisters" were working at the University of Karachi's Confucius Institute.