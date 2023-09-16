(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ):Ambassador Naseema Baghli the OIC's Permanent Representative to the UN office in Geneva while reiterating the Muslim body's continued support of Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination has said that the organization would spare no efforts in bringing Kashmir to the limelight at the international level.

Ambassador Baghli made these assertions while talking to a Kashmiri delegation that called on her on the sidelines of the 54th session of the UNHRC here today, received a press release from Geneva on Saturday.

"OIC will continue to support Kashmir cause and will use all its effort to create awareness on the issue", she said, adding that the OIC permanent Human Rights Commission has been mandated to cover human rights violations in Kashmir.

Ambassador Baghli said that voicing the OIC's concern through the media and releasing a report on the human rights situation in Kashmir was part of the policy.

On the occasion, the Kashmiri delegation, which was led by Altaf Hussain Wani, briefed Ambassador Baghli about the latest political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

While seeking the Muslim body's proactive role to bring an immediate end to the continued bloodshed and state terrorism in the held territory, the Kashmiri representatives said that it was high time that the OIC took practical measures to address the precarious human rights situation in the region.

The Kashmiri representatives hailing from both sides of the LoC also thanked the OIC and member countries of the organization for their consistent support of Kashmiri's struggle for the right to self-determination.

The others who were part of the the delegation included Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Mrs Shamim Shwal, Sardar Amjad Yousaf, Hassan Bana, and Advocate Parvez Shah.