Ambassador Of Algeria Brahim Romani Calls On Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Ambassador of Algeria Brahim Romani calls on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

Ambassador of Algeria Brahim Romani called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Algeria Brahim Romani called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Saturday.

They discussed bilateral relations, promotion of trade, investment and other issues of mutual interests.

The Governor said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Algeria were getting stronger.

He said that Pakistan was trying its best for increased exports. Kamran Tessori said that he would soon visit Algeria with a business delegation.

On the occasion, the Ambassador of Algeria invited the Governor to visit Algeria. He said that the businessmen of Algeria were interested in investing various fields in the Sindh province.

