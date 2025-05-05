Ambassador of Azerbaijan calls on Minister for Defence Production

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov called on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj on Monday.

The Minister welcomed the envoy and said that Pakistan greatly valued its friendly relations with Azerbaijan, said a press release.

The Minister appreciated existing cooperation between the two countries and also mentioned that defence ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan have much more potential to grow further.

While referring to Pakistan’s formidable defence industrial potential and skilled manpower, the Minister offered assurance of cooperation/collaborations in all mutually agreed/beneficial fields of defence including provision of consultancy services, technical expertise and training facilities to Azerbaijan.

Khazar Farhadov thanked the Government of Pakistan for its cooperation in development of defence industry of Azerbaijan and appreciated efforts of Ministry of Defence Production in enhancing ties between the two countries.