Ambassador Of Belarus Calls On Governor KP

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Belarus A.Metelitsa Wednesday called on Governor KPK Shah Farman at Governor House Nathiagali and discussed the matters of mutual understanding.

According to the details, in the meeting matters regarding financial cooperation for economic growth and investment opportunities in various sectors also came under discussion.

Ambassador Belarus A.Metelitsa said that they wanted to strengthen bilateral ties, diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

Governor KP Shah Farman informed the ambassador about the quality of Olive, honey, precious stones and said that there was a vast potential for investment in these fields.

