Ambassador Of Bosnia & Herzegovina Pays Courtesy Call On Prime Minister
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Emin Cohodarevic on Friday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here at the Prime Minister’s House.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the warm and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bosnia & Herzegovina and fondly recalled the visits to Bosnia & Herzegovina by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
While reaffirming Pakistan’s continued support for our Bosnian brothers and sisters, the Prime Minister emphasized that there was immense potential to elevate the existing friendly ties to a mutually beneficial economic partnership.
The Prime Minister recalled his most warm and productive meeting with Chairperson of Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Zeljka Cvijanovic, in Dubai last month on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit.
Ambassador Cohodarevic conveyed the best wishes and warm regards of his country’s political leadership to the Prime Minister.
He reaffirmed Bosnia & Herzegovina’s strong desire to further enhance cooperation between the two countries and briefed the Prime Minister about the ongoing efforts, initiatives and proposals in this regard.
He also expressed condolences to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people and Government of Bosnia & Herzegovina on the Jafar Express terrorist attack.
Recent Stories
Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024
Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR
MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to launch tomorrow
Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia
Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR3 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Bosnia & Herzegovina pays courtesy call on Prime Minister5 minutes ago
-
DC Mansehra chairs 14th meeting on land use planning and management5 minutes ago
-
2 killed while 2 injured in a road accident in Renala Khurd5 minutes ago
-
Vegetables being grown with sewerage water destroyed5 minutes ago
-
Housemaid arrested for stealing gold ornaments25 minutes ago
-
SC to hear appeals in Super Tax appeals after Eid25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner honours winners of district-level science model competition35 minutes ago
-
GCWUF celebrates ‘International Mathematics Pi Day’35 minutes ago
-
Kite seller held35 minutes ago
-
6-year-old boy drowns in rainwater pond in Peshawar35 minutes ago
-
Enrollment drive 2025 launched for government schools35 minutes ago