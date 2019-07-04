Ambassador of China calls on Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing on Thursday called on Chief Organiser Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Nyazee at PTI's Central Secretariat here at Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing on Thursday called on Chief Organiser Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Nyazee at PTI's Central Secretariat here at Islamabad.

According to the press release issued by party's Central Media Department, PTI's Central Secretary General Arshad Dad and others were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including bilateral ties between the two countries and features of Chinese political system were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese envoy stated that transcending diplomatic and governmental ties, bilateral relations on public and societal level between the two countries have steadily grown in strength.

"In addition to the partnership on state level, we are looking forward to build dynamic and enduring ties on party level as well", said the Chinese envoy.

He went on to add that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to China expressed keen interest in his visit to party school of Communist Party of China (CPC).

He said China lauded PM Imran Khan's commitment towards poverty alleviation and socioeconomic uplift of masses of his country and his vision on anti-corruption.

"We acknowledge PM Imran Khan's unflinching commitment towards China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)", he said adding that our government was working to provide easy access to Pakistan's agricultural merchandise to Chinese markets.

"We will welcome Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf to learn from the political experience of the Communist Party of China", he said.

The envoy extended invitation to PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee to visit China which he accepted with gratitude. Both sides would coordinate to finalize the schedule of the visit.

Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee, on the occasion, stated that economic partnership between the two countries was significant. He stressed on initiating long-term projects that focus on providing job opportunities.

He said it's high time to widen the arena of cooperation not only on economic and government level but on social and political level as well.

"We are looking forward to cement ties with the Chinese government and CPC", said PTI Chief Organiser.

Moreover, in the meeting both sides agreed to equip workforce with modern education and skills.

Chief Organiser PTI gifted a cricket bat signed by PM Imran Khan and party's constitution to the Chinese envoy.