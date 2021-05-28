Ambassador of Denmark calls on Sindh Governor

Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Lis Rosenholm paid a courtesy call on to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here at Governor House on Friday and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Lis Rosenholm paid a courtesy call on to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here at Governor House on Friday and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests.

The both sides resolved to deepen further Pakistan-Denmark relations through enhanced cooperation and collaboration in the economic, trade and investment fields, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

The ambassador appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for Clean Green Pakistan program and various green projects launched, particularly the world's largest ambitious 10 billion Tree Plantation Tsunami Program and green economic recovery initiative dubbed as "Green Stimulus Initiative" for creation of green employment opportunities for those rendered jobless after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Denmark attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan, and would continue to explore ways to further strengthen the existing bilateral ties between the two countries," she added.

The governor said that Pakistan will encourage the Danish private sectors to undertake joint ventures and projects with Pakistan.

"The present government is committed to promoting good governance, curbing corruption, widening the tax base, and introducing fiscal discipline and other fiscal measures to revive the economy," he added.