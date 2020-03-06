Ambassador of Hungary visits Government College University Lahore (GCU)

Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan Istvan Szabo on Friday visited the Government College University Lahore (GCU) to pay tribute to the College's founder principal and Hungarian national Prof Dr Gottlieb Wilhelm Leitner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan Istvan Szabo on Friday visited the Government College University Lahore (GCU) to pay tribute to the College's founder principal and Hungarian national Prof Dr Gottlieb Wilhelm Leitner. The Ambassador laid a wreath on the plaque of Dr Leitner at the University's Bukhari Auditorium. GCU Faculty Deans Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan and Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt were also present.

The plaque of Dr Leitner as founder principal of GCU Lahore was also fixed at the University's Bukhari Auditorium in 2015 in collaboration with the Embassy of Hungry.

Later, in a meeting with the senior faculty members, Ambassador Istvan Szabo said it was a matter of great pride for them that Hungarian national Dr Leitner laid the foundation of modern education system in this part of the subcontinent.

He appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and senioradministration for keeping the Dr Leitner's traditions alive at GCU.