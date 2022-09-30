UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Of Indonesia Assures Support To NA's Proposal For Creation Of Global Climate Fund

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Ambassador of Indonesia assures support to NA's proposal for creation of global climate fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Adam Mulawarman Tugio called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and assured support to the National Assembly proposal for the creation of a global climate fund to combat climate catastrophe.

During the meeting, matters about solidifying bilateral relations, parliamentary cooperation and support for National Assembly's proposal regarding the climate fund came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaker remarked that Pakistanis have a special affection for Indonesia and its people not only for being a Muslim country but also for shared culture, religious values, and the support extended by them during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 said a news release.

While discussing the recent flood and its aftermath, Speaker highlighted that Pakistan witnessed unprecedented challenges and in this backdrop, National Assembly has moved an emergency agenda item for the 145th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Rwanda being held from October for the creation of a global fund to combat climate fallout in Pakistan.

He added that a letter and resolution on the same had been sent to the Speaker of the People's Representative Council of Indonesia with a request to support Pakistan's stance at the conference.

He expressed gratitude to the government and the people of Indonesia for extending relief assistance to flood affectees in Pakistan.

The Indonesian Ambassador agreed that climate change was a global issue that required global efforts and attention. He condoled massive losses due to devastating floods and expressed solidarity with the flood affectees. Owing to the extent of climatic fallout in Pakistan, he assured to convey Speaker's message to the Indonesian leadership to support Pakistan's National Assembly's call for the creation of a global climate fund to build back better in a climate-resilient manner.

The meeting ended with a pledge to increase bilateral engagements in all spheres and to extend support to each other at regional and international fora.

