Open Menu

Ambassador Of Iran Called On HR Minister Riaz Peerzada

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Peerzada

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan H.E. Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Monday in Islamabad. Both sides discussed centuries-old deep strategic and brotherly relations between two countrie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan H.E. Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Monday in Islamabad. Both sides discussed centuries-old deep strategic and brotherly relations between two countries.

Welcoming the ambassador, Minister said that Pakistan greatly values its relations with Iran rooted in cultural, historical and religious bonds. He emphasized to enhance these relations in various areas particularly in economy, energy, culture and human rights.

Ambassador H.E. Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam also reciprocated the same about historical bilateral relations and expressed that the people of Iran and Pakistan are tied with the knot of love. They have been living peacefully for centuries without any dispute. Both countries have been supporting each other in the UNO and Iran is now supporting Pakistan in IMF. He said that Iran has been facing sanctions and pressure from the US due to its upright foreign policies and now this pressure has become an irritant in bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

During the call, Minister expressed that the trio of Muslim countries i.e.; Iran, Pakistan and Turkiey, is continuously advocating for the rights of Palestinian and Kashmiri people who have been living under oppression and facing gross human rights violations for decades. He further said that Western countries cannot dictate us on human rights if they keep an eye close to such flagrant human rights violations and suppression just because of their own economic interests. He added that Pakistan, besides having its weak economy, has always raised its voice against this oppression.

Ambassador stated that there is huge potential in the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline that is the way Iran can help its neighboring energy-starved country but international powers are hindering the energy blessings to the people of Pakistan. There is urgent need for two governments to find its way out and we would respect every decision taken by Pakistan. He also stressed to make Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) more effective forum to promote trade and economic cooperation among member countries.

Minister hoped that after fresh elections in the country, upcoming regime, having public support, would introduce public-oriented international policies. He said that this government has hardly pulled the country out of chaos and desperate situation under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Shabaz Sharif. He said that this region has become an arena for power politics among superpowers due to CPEC but the current regime in KSA under the dynamic and progressive leadership of Prince Mohammed bin Salman has introduced a shift in policy that can further the autonomy of this region by bringing it out of the influence of the West and the USA.

While concluding, Minister said that OIC must be a forum that may raise effectively the concerns of Muslim world in this wave of Islamophobia where heinous occurrences of publishing insulting caricatures and burning of the holy Quran have severely injured the emotions of over 1.8 billion Muslim population in the world. He said that Iran is our second home and very close to our hearts and we always share love and respect for its people.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Injured Islamabad IMF World Iran CPEC Same Mohammed Bin Salman May Gas Muslim From Government Share Billion Love OIC

Recent Stories

Moscow Sends Protest Note to Japanese Embassy for ..

Moscow Sends Protest Note to Japanese Embassy for Supporting Undesirable Organiz ..

2 minutes ago
 Asian Paralympic Committee signs Host City Agreeme ..

Asian Paralympic Committee signs Host City Agreement for Tashkent 2025 Asian You ..

23 minutes ago
 Ajman, UAQ government entities join National ICV P ..

Ajman, UAQ government entities join National ICV Programme

23 minutes ago
 Healthpoint celebrates milestone of 100 roboticall ..

Healthpoint celebrates milestone of 100 robotically assisted surgeries

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Asset Management, IHG Hotels &amp; Resorts ..

Sharjah Asset Management, IHG Hotels &amp; Resorts boost Sharjah’s tourism ind ..

24 minutes ago
 Jeddah Talks on Ukraine Shows Some Progress Toward ..

Jeddah Talks on Ukraine Shows Some Progress Toward Peace - Expert

2 minutes ago
Accused of maid torture arrested after bail reject ..

Accused of maid torture arrested after bail rejection

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan links political stability to sustained devel ..

Ahsan links political stability to sustained development

2 minutes ago
 Missing boy reunited with overjoyed parents

Missing boy reunited with overjoyed parents

2 minutes ago
 NE China's Heilongjiang allocates flood-relief sup ..

NE China's Heilongjiang allocates flood-relief supplies to affected areas

14 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal inaugurates case response anti-polio camp ..

Dr Jamal inaugurates case response anti-polio campaign

14 minutes ago
 Murtaza Abbassi inaugurates Rs 292 mln project to ..

Murtaza Abbassi inaugurates Rs 292 mln project to revamp KKH

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan