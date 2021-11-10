Ambassador of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, is playing a vital role in cultural,economic and mutual interest projects under the best diplomatic strategy. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Visit of Iranian General Baqeri has proved to be very useful for the security, border issues and the current situation in the region. Deputy Secretary PMLQ

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021) PMLQ Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that the services of current Iranian Ambassador to Pkaistan Syed Mohammed Ali Hosseini are commendable.

He said after a long time we are achieving fruitful results in form of signing various projects with Iran.

He said Ambassador of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, is playing a vital role in cultural,economic and mutual interest projects under the best diplomatic strategy.

