Ambassador Of Ireland To Pakistan Meets Chairman HEC

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Ambassador of Ireland to Pakistan Mary O'Neill on Tuesday visited Higher Education Commission (HEC, Islamabad and met its Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed.

She was accompanied by a delegation including representatives from University College Dublin, the National University of Ireland, and Dublin City University.

The meeting aimed to explore opportunities for continued collaboration between the two countries in the higher education sector.

The Ambassador O'Neill, the first resident Irish Ambassador to Pakistan, briefed the Chairman on the opening of the first Irish Embassy in Pakistan and expressed appreciation for the contributions of the Pakistani community in Ireland, particularly in medicine and social services.

The Chairman reaffirmed HEC's commitment to strengthening educational partnerships with Ireland, emphasizing the recognition of qualifications, faculty and student mobility, creation of scholarship opportunities for Pakistani students, and collaboration in joint research projects addressing shared challenges like climate change, water conservation, food security, and artificial intelligence.

The Ambassador thanked the Chairman for his support and dedication to advancing educational and scientific cooperation between Pakistan and Ireland.

