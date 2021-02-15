Ambassador of Italy calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Sindh Governor House on Monday.

Consul General of Italy Danilo Giurdanella was also present.

In the call-on, they discussed bilateral trade and diplomatic relations, investment, promotion of tourism and important matters of mutual interests.

The Sindh Governor said that there were various opportunities for Italian investors to invest in Pakistan.

He said that the government would provide every possible assistance to the investors.

The Italian Ambassador said that the relations between the two countries were becoming strong and stable as time passes by.