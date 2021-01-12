UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassador Of Japan Calls On Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Ambassador of Japan calls on Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mr. Kuninori Matsuda called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest and promoting ties between both countries.

The Minister for Interior appreciated the role and assistance of Japan in economic development of Pakistan.

He said that Japan always assisted Pakistan in challenging times and relations between both countries were very strong.

He also thanked the government of Japan for helping Pakistan against COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese Ambassador appreciated the efforts of Pakistan in improving law and order and ensuring economic development. He also lauded the elaborate security measures for Islamabad and recent decision about police check posts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Law And Order Japan Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold trilater ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University professor receives US patent

11 minutes ago

Outcomes of PCB Cricket Committee meeting

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

18 minutes ago

Efforts to bring COVID-19 to Pakistan are underway ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.