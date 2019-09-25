Ambassador of Japan expresses condolences and sympathies with earthquake affectees

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda has expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with all the people who have been affected by the Tuesday's devastating earthquake

According to Japan embassy, the Ambassador in his separate condolence letters to the President, Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, said "our prayers and thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the dreadful earthquake".

"On behalf of the Government of Japan, I would like to reaffirm that we are always ready to extend help and assistance to the Government of Pakistan in the time of natural disasters and calamities", further said the Ambassador in his condolence messages.