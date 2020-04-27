UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassador Of Japan Expresses Condolences Over Loss Of Pak Army Soldiers' Lives In North Wazirstan Operation

Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom during an operation against the terrorists in North Wazirstan.

Paying rich tributes to the sacrifices of the Pak army soldiers, Ambassador MATSUDA expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers and wished for the early recovery of those injured in the operation, said a press release.

"We are greatly indebted to the sacrifices of all those who lay down their lives in the line of duty to establish peace and stability and I am sure that their commendable sacrifices will not go in waste," said Ambassador MATSUDA.

The ambassador reiterated that the Government of Japan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and was extending assistance and cooperation to the international community to establish peace and stability in the world.

