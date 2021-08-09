UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Of Japan Grieves The Loss Of Precious Lives In Quetta Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Ambassador of Japan grieves the loss of precious lives in Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, MATSUDA Kuninori on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the bomb blast occurred in Quetta the other day, leaving two policemen dead and numbers of people injured.

"Any act of terrorism cannot be justified for whatever reason or purpose.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the government, the people of Pakistan, and the families of those who have lost their dear ones in the tragic incident. Accept my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of victims and I pray for the early recovery of those injured in the blast" said the Ambassador in his condolence message.

While appreciating the efforts of Pakistani security forces in maintaining peace and stability, the Ambassador reiterated that Japan is committed to continuing to support the Government of Pakistan and its valiant security forces to combat terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Dead Quetta Bomb Blast Japan Government

Recent Stories

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

5 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

50 seconds ago
 Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billio ..

Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billion to achieve double digit grow ..

54 seconds ago
 German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended ..

German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended Coronavirus Curbs - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon ..

Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon, No Need to Play Guessing Gam ..

3 minutes ago
 France extends Macron's Covid pass despite protest ..

France extends Macron's Covid pass despite protests

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.