Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro has praised Komatsu Pakistan Soft (KPS) for its outstanding contributions to the Information Technology industry.

In an event arranged to celebrate the silver jubilee of Komatsu Pakistan Soft (KPS), the ambassador highlighted KPS as a key player in leveraging Pakistan's rich IT human resources to address the global demand for technology professionals.

He informed about the growing recognition of Pakistan as a valuable source of IT talent, especially considering Japan's anticipated shortage of 500,000 IT professionals.

He mentioned that Komatsu was established in 1921, began its international expansion in the 1950s, and now has offices in 150 countries worldwide.

The Ambassador noted that in 2021, Komatsu celebrated its centenary and is now moving forward to the next 100 years. He added that Japanese human resource companies are active in Pakistan, and the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications, Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), and JICA are collaborating to establish a system that connects Pakistani IT human resources with Japanese companies.

He mentioned that the IT industry in Pakistan started in the 1990s and has grown significantly in recent years, supported by the government's Digital Pakistan policy. The forward-thinking vision of Komatsu in establishing KPS as an IT solutions company to focus on Pakistan and support Komatsu Group globally is commendable. He stated that KPS has grown from a few initial staff to an institution with over 100 talented employees today, gaining a strong reputation within the Komatsu Group and in the global IT industry for its support. This has been possible through the cooperation between an international company in Japan and talented individuals in Pakistan.

Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology, Captain (R) Muhammad Mahmood, President of Komatsu Pakistan Soft Takashi Mayasita-san, Managing Director of Komatsu Pakistan Soft Khalid Yaqoob, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Nokai Miyata, Pakistan Software Export Board's Zeeshan Khattak, Chairman of Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA) Zohaib Khan, and other notable representatives from the IT sector attended the event.

Managing Director of Komatsu Pakistan Soft, Khalid Yaqoob, informed the attendees that Komatsu Group of Companies is a subsidiary of Japan. They specialize in enterprise software application solutions, IT consulting, and outsourcing services.

Founded in 1999, KPS has earned a prestigious position within the Komatsu Group and the global IT industry.

KPS provides software development and consulting services to Komatsu Group of Companies in Asia Pacific, the middle East, Europe, and the USA, delivering high-quality software products and complete solutions tailored to clients' needs and demands.

The Managing Director highlighted that a notable feature of KPS is its highly professional, expert, and dynamic team committed to exceeding clients' expectations and requirements.

He mentioned that quality work, timely delivery, comprehensive solutions, and competitive capability are among the distinguishing attributes that make them a preferred choice for clients worldwide.

Chairman of Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA), Zohaib Khan, mentioned that through Komatsu Pakistan Soft, talented individuals in Pakistan's IT sector showcase their skills.

He mentioned that the association plays a key role in promoting IT in Pakistan, and it is crucial to ensure skilled training to meet the global demand for IT human resources. Chief Representative of JICA in Pakistan, Nokai Miyata, congratulated Komatsu Pakistan Soft on completing 25 years and mentioned that Komatsu is providing technical services in the IT sector, while JICA is offering technical services in various sectors in Pakistan.

At the end, Japan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Wada Mitsuhiro, along with other participants, cut a cake to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Komatsu Pakistan Soft.