Ambassador Of Japan Offers Condolences Over The Death Of Dr. Mohammad Javed

Ambassador of Japan offers condolences over the death of Dr. Mohammad Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Prof. Dr. Mohammed Javed who lost his life battling against the novel coronavirus on last Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KPK).

Offering condolences to the bereaved family, Ambassador MATSUDA said the services of late doctor Javed will be remembered�for times to come as he lost his life while saving the lives of his fellow countrymen battling the deadly pandemic, said a press release.

"Doctors, nurses, paramedics and all individuals affiliated with the health department are fighting at the frontline against COVID-19 and risking their lives to protect the people.

We sincerely salute their services for saving the precious lives of people fighting the pandemic ", said the Ambassador.

While paying glowing tribute to late Dr Javed who was senior doctor at Peshawar's Hayatabad Medical Complex,the Ambassador said the entire global community is facing a difficult time in the aftermath of COVID-19 outbreak and we need to demonstrate collective resolve and responsibility to defeat this lethal pandemic. The Ambassador assured that Japan would continue extending support to Pakistan in its fight against the novel coronavirus, adding Japan and Pakistan will fight together until this pandemic is defeated.

