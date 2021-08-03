UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Of Japan To Pakistan Calls On Secretary BOI

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:31 PM

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan calls on Secretary BOI

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda called on Secretary Board of Investment Fareena Mazhar on Tuesday along with Japanese investors to discuss the investment opportunities in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda called on Secretary board of Investment Fareena Mazhar on Tuesday along with Japanese investors to discuss the investment opportunities in the country.

During the meeting, Fareena Mazhar assured the Ambassador of full support in regards to facilitation of Japanese investment in Pakistan.

The Secretary highlighted the numerous investment opportunities available to foreign investors in Pakistan.

The ambassador appreciated the secretary and her team for working towards creating a conducive environment for existing and potential investors and expressed interest of Japanese companies for further investment in Pakistan.

He indicated that some Japanese companies are expected to tap Pakistan's market soon.

While discussing potential investment opportunities with the secretary, Mr.

Matsuda showed interest specifically in food Processing and automobile Sectors, which are already the priority sectors of Pakistan in term of incentives.

While addressing concerns of the Ambassador about advance tax, the Secretary assured him that she will personally take up the matter with concerned quarters and asserted that she was confident this issue will soon be resolved.

During the meeting, both sides underscored the need of bilateral investment, creating mutually beneficial scenarios.

The ambassador of Japan apprised the Secretary about a joint dialogue between government and private sector of Pakistan and Japan scheduled for second half of the year. He also shared that next year will mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan which will act as an opportunity to further strengthen the already cordial relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Japan Market Government

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ICEE 2 ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ICEE 2021 Expo concludes

1 minute ago
 Anwar ul Haq elected as speaker and Riaz Ahmad as ..

Anwar ul Haq elected as speaker and Riaz Ahmad as deputy of AJK-LA.

1 minute ago
 New York to introduce vaccine pass for restaurants ..

New York to introduce vaccine pass for restaurants, gyms, shows

1 minute ago
 Rain interrupts final West Indies-Pakistan T20

Rain interrupts final West Indies-Pakistan T20

5 minutes ago
 Too Soon for US to Say We Trust Taliban Will Do Wh ..

Too Soon for US to Say We Trust Taliban Will Do What they Say - Khalilzad

5 minutes ago
 2002 Iraq War Authorization 'No Longer Necessary' ..

2002 Iraq War Authorization 'No Longer Necessary' to Protect Americans - Sherman

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.