Ambassador of Japan underscores need for further collaboration

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda has said that there is a need for further collaboration as there are lots of potentials to develop cooperation between Pakistan and Japan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda has said that there is a need for further collaboration as there are lots of potentials to develop cooperation between Pakistan and Japan.Japan hosted a reception to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Japan Self-Defense Forces Day in the local hotel.While talking to the ceremony, the ambassador touched upon the various aspects of the long history of Japan - Pakistan friendship while emphasizing the need for further collaboration as there are lots of potentials to develop between two countries.He said that JSDF in collaboration with Pakistani forces carried out missions at the times of natural disasters and counter-piracy operations in the waters off the coast of Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden, called CTF-151.

A unit of antisubmarine patrol aircraft, P-3C and vessels from Maritime Self Defence forces participated in a multinational naval exercises called AMAN which was organized by the Pakistan Navy recently to advance mutual understandings.Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 20th June, 2019) n the recent development of Japan -Pakistan defence cooperation, ambassador Mstsuda informed that on June 18th, Japan Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation and Exchange and hoped that defence cooperation between two countries would keep expanding further.