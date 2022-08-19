UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Of Kazakhstan Meets Chairman Pakistan Academy Of Letters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Ambassador of Kazakhstan meets Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin met with Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) here on Friday to discuss matters of mutual interest and cooperation in the fields of literature and culture between the two countries.

Chairman PAL, Dr. Yousuf Khushk informed the honorable Ambassador of Kazakhstan about the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan and the publication of related books and other literary translations and important projects under the PAL.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafin appreciated the performance of the PAL under the leadership of Dr. Yousuf Khushk and expressed hope that there would be further improvement in the field of literature between the two countries.

He emphasized the need for literary translations in both countries. Ambassador of Kazakhstan visited various sections of PAL. He visited the "Academy Studio" and the "Hall of Fame" and took a deep interest in them.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk informed the Honorable Ambassador about the photos and brief introductions of famous writers and poets of Pakistani languages and national language in the Hall of Fame.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Yousuf Khushk presented a set of publications of the PAL to the Honorable Ambassador of Kazakhstan Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin.

Related Topics

Pakistan Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

38 minutes ago
 Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's conditio ..

Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's condition

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Crick ..

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

59 minutes ago
 OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

1 hour ago
 5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fa ..

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products’ concl ..

2 hours ago
 SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.