- Home
- Pakistan
- Ambassador of Kazakhstan visits IIUI President to discuss academic & interfaith collaboration
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, H.E. Yerzhan Kistafin, called on the President of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Prof. Dr. Ahmed Saad Alahmed, at his office on Wednesday at the new campus.
During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed avenues of strengthening academic collaboration and enhancing joint efforts to promote peace and interfaith harmony, said a press release on Tuesday.
The ambassador emphasized the strong potential for cooperation between IIUI and higher education institutions in Kazakhstan, particularly in fields related to Islamic studies, law, and research.
The ambassador also extended a formal invitation to the IIUI President to attend the upcoming Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to be held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.
The invitation was appreciated by Prof. Dr. Ahmed Saad Alahmed, who expressed his keen interest in participating in the significant global event. He noted that IIUI has been a member of the Congress’ Secretariat since 2008 and has always remained committed to contributing to global discourse on interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.
President said that IIUI is keen to play an active role in initiatives that promote dialogue among civilizations, and we look forward to deepening our engagement with Kazakh institutions.
The meeting was also attended by the Director General of the Islamic Research Institute (IRI), and Dean of the Faculty of Shariah and Law, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq.
In the meeting, both sides reiterated the importance of continued dialogue and agreed to explore further collaboration in academic, cultural, and research domains.
