UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Of Korea Suh Sangpyo Meets Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Ambassador of Korea Suh Sangpyo meets Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

Ambassador of Korea Suh Sangpyo called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the CM office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, enhancement of trade relations, tourism, culture and increasing cooperation in various sectors came under discussion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Korea Suh Sangpyo called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the CM office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, enhancement of trade relations, tourism, culture and increasing cooperation in various sectors came under discussion.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking on the occasion, stated that Pakistan and Korea had excellent cordial and economic contacts, adding that mutual relations can further be promoted by enhancing exchange of bilateral delegations.

There were ample opportunities of cooperation in cultural and tourism sectors, he said, adding that sites like Taxila and Harappa can attract Korean tourists.

The CM underscored that the Punjab government was keen to benefit from the Korean experience in order to promote tourism in Punjab.

The Korean Ambassador acknowledged that Pakistan is a hospitable country and Korea earnestly desire to further promote bilateral relations. Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Taxila From

Recent Stories

Flury upstages favourites to win 'unreal' world do ..

Flury upstages favourites to win 'unreal' world downhill gold

7 minutes ago
 Addl IGP visits cricket stadium to review security ..

Addl IGP visits cricket stadium to review security arrangements

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of Warburton murder in ..

7 minutes ago
 WASA clarifies about SHC's notice in petition rega ..

WASA clarifies about SHC's notice in petition regarding salary, benefits of dece ..

1 minute ago
 Turkey Rejects Cyprus' Offer for Aid After Initial ..

Turkey Rejects Cyprus' Offer for Aid After Initial Consent - Cypriot Foreign Min ..

1 minute ago
 Xposure sheds light on latest developments in ligh ..

Xposure sheds light on latest developments in lighting, design

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.