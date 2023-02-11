Ambassador of Korea Suh Sangpyo meets Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

Ambassador of Korea Suh Sangpyo called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the CM office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, enhancement of trade relations, tourism, culture and increasing cooperation in various sectors came under discussion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Korea Suh Sangpyo called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the CM office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, enhancement of trade relations, tourism, culture and increasing cooperation in various sectors came under discussion.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking on the occasion, stated that Pakistan and Korea had excellent cordial and economic contacts, adding that mutual relations can further be promoted by enhancing exchange of bilateral delegations.

There were ample opportunities of cooperation in cultural and tourism sectors, he said, adding that sites like Taxila and Harappa can attract Korean tourists.

The CM underscored that the Punjab government was keen to benefit from the Korean experience in order to promote tourism in Punjab.

The Korean Ambassador acknowledged that Pakistan is a hospitable country and Korea earnestly desire to further promote bilateral relations. Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir was also present on the occasion.