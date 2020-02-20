Ambassador of Morocco invites Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegations to Morocco

Ambassador of Kingdom of Morocco Mohammed Karmoune has invited business delegations from Karachi to his country at least twice a year to explore trade and investment opportunities in Morocco, which is the gateway to African region

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Kingdom of Morocco Mohammed Karmoune has invited business delegations from Karachi to his country at least twice a year to explore trade and investment opportunities in Morocco, which is the gateway to African region.

Speaking at a meeting with office bearers of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at the Chamber, the Ambassador said Pakistani business community must look for trade and investment opportunities in Morocco and benefit from Morocco's free trade agreements with United States and European Union, said KCCI press release on Thursday.

The prominent from Karachi Chamber included President KCCI Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan and Senior Vice President Arshad islam, Chairman of KCCI's Diplomatic Missions and Embassies Liaison Subcommittee Shamoon Zaki, former president KCCI Majyd Aziz, Honorary Consul General of Morocco Mirza Ishtiaq Baig and KCCI Managing Committee members.

Moroccan Ambassador said that trade volume between Morocco and Pakistan was not at the level being expected by the business communities of the two countries. Hence, collective efforts would have to be made from both sides to increase the trade volume. In this regard, he said, we would have to jointly explore areas where Moroccan and Pakistani business communities could collaborate.

He said Morocco was the gateway to entire African region and a trading hub where many well-established ports existed particularly the port of Tangier with a capacity of handling nine million containers a year.

Underscoring the importance of promoting trade and business ties between the two countries, the Ambassador reiterated that exchange of trade delegations was imperative to identify the trade potential between the two brotherly countries.

For the enhancement of trade and the economic sector, Pakistani investors and businessmen hade shown interest in exploring the opportunities being offered by Morocco.

He appreciated the efforts being made by Morocco-Pakistan Joint Business Council which had been facilitating the business communities of both countries under the supervision its Chairman Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, who is also the Honorary Consul General of Morocco.

He said tourism was an important driver of the Moroccan economy.

Pakistan too had a great potential in this sector. The two countries can exchange ideas in the field of tourism promotion as well.

Earlier, President KCCI Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan, while welcoming the Moroccan Ambassador, stressed that for expanding Pakistan's exports to Morocco, the exporters would have to diversify their products as staying confined to just traditional items including textile, sports goods, leather products, surgical equipment and carpets would not yield the required results.

"Besides focusing on products diversification, we also need to pay equal attention to geographical diversification which is very crucial otherwise our exports will remain limited to around US $ 25 billion", he added.

While referring to meager trade volume between the two countries, Agha Shahab pointed out that in 2018, Pakistan exported goods worth $ 35.82 million to Morocco while the imports stood at $ 399.84 million.

He said Morocco was exploring new ways for economic and infrastructural development and can benefit from experience Pakistan is gaining through CPEC for regional connectivity.