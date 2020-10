Ambassador of Netherlands calls on Ali Haider Zaidi

Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan Wouter Plomp and Winnie van der Wal, First Secretary Economic Affairs called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan Wouter Plomp and Winnie van der Wal, First Secretary Economic Affairs called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi in Islamabad.

During a meeting, Pak-Dutch cooperation in Maritime Sector was discussed in detail.

The Ambassador said always a pleasure to meet Minister for Maritime Affairs to discuss concrete cooperation and progress in port management and innovation.