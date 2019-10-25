Ambassador of Netherlands calls on Sindh Chief Minister

Ambassador of Netherlands Willem Wouter Plomp called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss with him investment opportunities in food processing industry in Karachi

The Ambassador said that their investors were keen to work in Sindh, said a statement on Friday.

They also discussed investment opportunities in agriculture, animal husbandry and production of highbred seed.

The Chief Minister and the visiting diplomat agreed to convene a meeting of investors with Investment Department of Sindh to move ahead in investment.