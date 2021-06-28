UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Of Netherlands To Pakistan Calls On Sindh Governor

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:22 PM

Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan calls on Sindh Governor

Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan Willem Wouter Plomp called on Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor's House on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan Willem Wouter Plomp called on Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor's House on Monday.

They discussed the matters of mutual interests and opportunities for deepening the cooperation between the two countries, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Governor.

Imran Ismail said that there was room to further expand the economic cooperation, implement new projects and make new investments.

The Governor Sindh said that Pakistan always wants to cement its relations with Netherlands through strengthened diplomatic relationship.

The Envoy opined that there was a great scope of cooperation between Pakistan and Netherlands in the areas of agriculture and dairy farming.

Willem Wouter said that the investors of his country are also interested to invest in Pakistan.

