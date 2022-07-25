Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan calls on chairman PTA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas called on Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including investment opportunities for Norwegian technology companies in Pakistan's ICT sector were discussed, said a news release issued here on Monday.

Chairman PTA also apprised the Ambassador about expansion and digital innovation taking place in Pakistan's ICT sector.