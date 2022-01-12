Ambassador of Oman calls IIUI President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Sheikh Mohammed bin Omar bin Ahmed Al Marhoon, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman here on Wednesday called on Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, International Islamic University (IIU).

In the meeting, matters pertaining to educational cooperation and mutual interest were discussed.

During the meeting, President IIUI said that the University is ready for educational cooperation and reiterated his resolve that IIUI would keep disseminating messages of peace and promotion of knowledge. He said that IIUI is keen to expand its educational ties with all institutions of the world, especially with the varsities of Islamic world.

Briefing the Ambassador about the faculties and departments of the University, he also told the Ambassador regarding recent MoUs of IIUI signed with other institutions across the world.

The Ambassador appreciated role of IIUI in promotion of education and said that International Islamic University Islamabad is one of the prestigious institutions of Muslim world. On the occasion, both agreed to take further steps for expanding mutual cooperation.