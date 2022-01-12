UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Of Oman Calls IIUI President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Ambassador of Oman calls IIUI President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Sheikh Mohammed bin Omar bin Ahmed Al Marhoon, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman here on Wednesday called on Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, International Islamic University (IIU).

In the meeting, matters pertaining to educational cooperation and mutual interest were discussed.

During the meeting, President IIUI said that the University is ready for educational cooperation and reiterated his resolve that IIUI would keep disseminating messages of peace and promotion of knowledge. He said that IIUI is keen to expand its educational ties with all institutions of the world, especially with the varsities of Islamic world.

Briefing the Ambassador about the faculties and departments of the University, he also told the Ambassador regarding recent MoUs of IIUI signed with other institutions across the world.

The Ambassador appreciated role of IIUI in promotion of education and said that International Islamic University Islamabad is one of the prestigious institutions of Muslim world. On the occasion, both agreed to take further steps for expanding mutual cooperation.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Education Oman International Islamic University Muslim All

Recent Stories

Police recover 55kg narcotics, arrest two smuggler ..

Police recover 55kg narcotics, arrest two smugglers

5 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Wednesday

5 minutes ago
 Six killed in car bombing in Somali capital: secur ..

Six killed in car bombing in Somali capital: security official, witnesses

5 minutes ago
 French police arrest suspect over 2012 Alps killin ..

French police arrest suspect over 2012 Alps killing of British family

5 minutes ago
 Eight injured in cylinder blast

Eight injured in cylinder blast

5 minutes ago
 China sees growing number of invention patents

China sees growing number of invention patents

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.